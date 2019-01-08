Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) is ELM Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 52,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,677. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4461 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

