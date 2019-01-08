Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,828 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/vanguard-financials-etf-vfh-position-cut-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.