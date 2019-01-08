ValuEngine Upgrades DNB Financial (DNBF) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

DNBF opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $125.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.58. DNB Financial has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. DNB Financial had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DNB Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.28%.

In other news, insider William J. Hieb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNBF. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $947,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of DNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DNB Financial by 67.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DNB Financial by 55.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

