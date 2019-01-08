ValuEngine Downgrades McKesson (MCK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCK. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.30.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. McKesson has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in McKesson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 119,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

