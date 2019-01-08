ValuEngine Downgrades Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) to Hold

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

CALM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Vertical Group cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens cut Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 663,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,675. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Max P. Bowman purchased 2,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.51 per share, with a total value of $91,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 478,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,621,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 478,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,935.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 466,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,252,000 after buying an additional 430,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,808.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 310,569 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.