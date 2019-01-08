Valmont Industries (VMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

VMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI opened at $113.07 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $171.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $678.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Valmont Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 702,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.