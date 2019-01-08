Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.89) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on Vaccinex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. It focuses on developing antibody treatments relevant to cancer, inflammation, and auto-immune diseases, as well as products for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s diseases.

