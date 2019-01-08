Uxin (UXIN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 21,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,517,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UXIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $9.30 in a report on Friday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Uxin Ltd will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,504,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,340,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

