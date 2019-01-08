US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on US Ecology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.60. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 12,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in US Ecology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.