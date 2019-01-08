Ursa Fund Management LLC Takes Position in NII Holdings Inc (NIHD)

Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. NII accounts for 0.0% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NII during the third quarter worth $599,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NII in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NII in the second quarter valued at $755,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NII in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NII in the third quarter valued at $3,544,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 883,067 shares of NII stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $6,243,283.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NIHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NIHD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,800. NII Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $8.51.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter.

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

