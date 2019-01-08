Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.08

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 15472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 87.9% in the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 95,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 21.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 460,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 81,125 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,244,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

