Uniti Group (UNIT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNIT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Uniti Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

UNIT stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,299,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,299,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,499,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 73,009 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,345,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $45,068,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

