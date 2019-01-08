United States Steel (X) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 8,275,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498,730. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,241.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,509,000 after buying an additional 194,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,509,000 after buying an additional 194,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,829,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,480,000 after buying an additional 654,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,921,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,998,000 after buying an additional 223,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,342,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 851,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

