United-Guardian (UG) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.75

Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of -0.30.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from United-Guardian’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.08% of United-Guardian worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

