Union Pacific (UNP) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $185.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

NYSE:UNP opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $165.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 620.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

