Union Pacific (UNP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $190.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.82.

UNP opened at $138.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 620.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

