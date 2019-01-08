Union Pacific (UNP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $178.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $153.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 620.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 71.0% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

