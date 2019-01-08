Raymond James Lowers UMB Financial (UMBF) to Mkt Perform

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UMBF. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on UMB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $251.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $104,498.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,278.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $30,709.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,611 shares of company stock valued at $170,238. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.