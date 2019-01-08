Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More: Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.