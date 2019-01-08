Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx is encouraged by the growing demand for Crysvita from both children and adults with X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) inthe United States. During the third quarter, Mepsevii received European approval under exceptional circumstances for the treatment of non-neurological manifestations of MPS VII. In 2019, the company expects to file for potential approval of its third therapy, UX007 in fatty acid oxidation disorders. Ultragenyx continues to advance its two gene therapy clinical programs —DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia and DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency—with additional data expected around the end of 2018 and in 2019 respectively. However, the company plans to discontinue the study, evaluating UX007 in patients with Glut1 DS, as it did not achieve its primary endpoint, which does not bode well for the company.”

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RARE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.89.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.60 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $298,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,359,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,834,000 after buying an additional 755,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,461,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,563,000 after buying an additional 630,088 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 426,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 408,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,453,000 after buying an additional 285,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,045,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.