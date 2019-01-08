Udg Healthcare’s (UDG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UDG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 765 ($10.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Udg Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 812.33 ($10.61).

UDG stock opened at GBX 611.50 ($7.99) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 963 ($12.58).

In other Udg Healthcare news, insider Myles Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total value of £35,400 ($46,256.37).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

