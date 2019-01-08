UBS Group (UBS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG have underperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past six months. The company remains focused on building capital levels, global expansion and executing restructuring initiatives. Also, its cost saving plans will aid in bottom-line growth. However, a considerable portion of its earnings continues to be affected by appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies. Also, its net interest income remains under pressure due to persistent negative interest rates in the domestic economy. Additionally, a strict regulatory framework is likely to keep costs elevated and impact profitability.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 94,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $1,122,842.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,666,752,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,054,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,059 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,558,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 739,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

