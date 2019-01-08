Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.31 per share, with a total value of $52,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 50.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.