Tristate Capital (TSC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

TSC stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director Richard B. Seidel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $151,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,165.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian S. Fetterolf bought 4,300 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,361.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,300 shares of company stock worth $394,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,153,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 941.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1,033,664.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 692,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 692,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

