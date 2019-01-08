Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,470.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.02165759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00166092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00227025 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024966 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

