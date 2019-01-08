Travelflex Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Travelflex coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. Travelflex has a total market cap of $858,562.00 and $1,951.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Travelflex has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travelflex alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Coin Profile

Travelflex (TRF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org . Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travelflex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travelflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travelflex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.