Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCL.A. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Friday, December 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$34.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$19.63 on Tuesday. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

