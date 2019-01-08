Traders Sell Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) on Strength (PDBC)

Traders sold shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $27.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $87.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.93 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $15.70

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 358.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,684,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15,796.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,488,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,376 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,854,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 86.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,735,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,964,000 after buying an additional 1,730,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 135.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,856,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,619,000 after buying an additional 1,645,554 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/traders-sell-shares-of-invesco-optimum-yield-diversified-commodity-strategy-no-k-1-etf-pdbc-on-strength-pdbc.html.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.