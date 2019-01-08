Traders Sell Altaba (AABA) on Strength (AABA)

Traders sold shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $44.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $158.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $113.91 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Altaba had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Altaba traded up $1.40 for the day and closed at $61.04

Several research firms have weighed in on AABA. BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Altaba to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altaba currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Altaba by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altaba in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altaba in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altaba in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Altaba in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altaba Company Profile (NASDAQ:AABA)

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

