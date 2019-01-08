Traders Buy Shares of Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $95.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $73.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.60 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Zimmer Biomet had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Zimmer Biomet traded down ($2.33) for the day and closed at $101.57

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $129.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,882,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

