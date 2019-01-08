Traders Buy Shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $35.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.29 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $24.75

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 607,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,669,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,512,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/traders-buy-shares-of-franklin-liberty-senior-loan-etf-flbl-on-weakness.html.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.