Traders Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $825.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $722.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.93 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, NVIDIA had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded down ($3.57) for the day and closed at $139.83

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on NVIDIA to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

