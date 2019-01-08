Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.509 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 21.27%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

