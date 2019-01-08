TomCo Energy (TOM) Shares Down 16%

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) was down 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Approximately 131,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 47,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

About TomCo Energy (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

