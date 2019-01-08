Titan Medical (TMDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,115,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 956,808 shares.The stock last traded at $2.40 and had previously closed at $1.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMDI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 445,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 3.18% of Titan Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

