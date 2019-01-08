Tiptree (TIPT) versus American International Group (AIG) Critical Analysis

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiptree and American International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $581.80 million 0.34 $4.48 million N/A N/A American International Group $49.52 billion 0.72 -$6.08 billion $2.40 16.74

Tiptree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American International Group.

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tiptree and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Group 0 2 10 0 2.83

American International Group has a consensus price target of $57.86, indicating a potential upside of 43.99%. Given American International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Tiptree.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Tiptree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. American International Group pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 5.41% -3.93% -0.87% American International Group -12.73% 3.44% 0.43%

Summary

American International Group beats Tiptree on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, fixed annuities, and variable annuities, as well as individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

