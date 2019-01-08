Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TIF. UBS Group upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. CIBC upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.95.

TIF opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.86. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.96%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

