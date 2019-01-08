Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $141.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

