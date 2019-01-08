Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Holdings Reduced by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140,967 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,569,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,105,000 after buying an additional 239,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,940,000 after buying an additional 484,549 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,426,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,263,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,955,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,281,000 after buying an additional 876,176 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,249,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

NYSE:TIF opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/tiffany-co-tif-holdings-reduced-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.