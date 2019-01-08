TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Purchases 368,412 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,412 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $459,135,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $173,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $135,460,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $114,109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $106,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever purchased 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $443,714.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.17 per share, for a total transaction of $65,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,830 shares of company stock worth $1,679,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

KDP opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

