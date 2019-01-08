TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $14.74 Million Holdings in Amedisys Inc (AMED)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Amedisys worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 377,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,731,000 after acquiring an additional 118,936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 609,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,177,000 after acquiring an additional 418,424 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 396,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,552,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amedisys to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $139.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $417.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $418,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $43,710.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,776.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,623 shares of company stock worth $4,863,106 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

