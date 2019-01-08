ThoreCoin (THR) Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $42,350.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $14.24 or 0.00347254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.02165941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00166276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00228595 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024717 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024637 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,866 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

