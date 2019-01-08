TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.84. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.20% and a negative net margin of 99,001.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 37,275 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $153,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.