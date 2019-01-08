Textron (TXT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Textron and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on Textron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Textron has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.15). Textron had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth $2,498,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth $834,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth $143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Textron by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Textron by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,399 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.