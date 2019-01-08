Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Vince A. Ackerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 434,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,934,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,152,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 629,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

