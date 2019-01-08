Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce sales of $253.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.80 million and the lowest is $237.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $230.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $990.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $974.40 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Stephens set a $78.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

In related news, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 434,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 127,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period.

TCBI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.75. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.