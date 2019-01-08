Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,606,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 254% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,327 shares.The stock last traded at $1.25 and had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.75% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/tenax-therapeutics-tenx-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.