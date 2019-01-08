Teck Resources (TECK.B) Given New C$42.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$39.50 to C$42.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$49.50 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.09.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$19.27 and a one year high of C$38.66.

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.