Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 71,409.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 107,829 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 246.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. 3,125,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

