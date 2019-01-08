Team, Inc. (TISI) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,586 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,269,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after acquiring an additional 114,747 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 587,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 53,254 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Team by 420.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 427,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Team by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Andre C. Bouchard sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,487.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Team from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $457.11 million, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.25). Team had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $290.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

